According to police, nine tons of methamphetamine were found in Turkiye in just two weeks.

The interior minister stated Thursday that in the past two weeks, Turkish authorities had recovered about nine tonnes of methamphetamine, half of which were found near the Iranian border.

According to Ali Yerlikaya, 4.16 tonnes of methamphetamine were found during this time, with 3.5 tonnes being found in Istanbul and the remaining amounts in Izmir in the west and Hakkari, which is close to the Iranian and Iraqi borders.

At the start of November, three trucks carrying more than 4.5 tons were discovered entering Turkey from Iran, according to Turkish customs. According to official statistics, Turkish police seized about 22 tons of methamphetamine last year, a significant increase over prior years.

Methamphetamine is a stimulant whose effects are two to five times more strong and long-lasting than amphetamine, with greater addictive potential, researchers say.

This artificial substance, which is well-liked in Turkey, is marketed in North America and Europe as tablets, powder, crystals, and capsules.

The spike in methamphetamine seizures in Turkey, according to the European Union Drugs Agency, may be due to increased production in Iran and Afghanistan, where the drug’s commerce has accelerated since the Taliban banned the growing of opium poppies, which are used to make heroin, in 2022.

