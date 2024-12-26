According to medics, Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least ten people, including five journalists.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 10 persons, including five journalists, and injured over a dozen others, according to Gaza health authorities’ medics, as reported by Reuters.

According to the doctors, an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City killed five persons and injured twenty more. They cautioned that since many individuals were still buried beneath the debris, the death toll might increase.

According to the enclave’s health authorities, five journalists were murdered in a different event when their car was hit near Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza. The journalists were employed by the television network Al-Quds Al-Youm.

According to local reporters and Palestinian media, the car was designated as a media van and was utilized by reporters to cover events from inside the Nuseirat camp and hospital.

The Israeli army claimed that members of the Islamic Jihad group were inside the car when its air force launched a “targeted attack.”

Israel is escalating attacks during the night, according to Gaza’s civil defense.

Israeli forces have increased their strikes on civilian dwellings across the Gaza Strip in recent days, “especially at night,” according to a statement released by Gaza’s civil defense on Telegram, according to Al Jazeera.

According to the report, the attacks are happening quite near to one another, making it difficult for the civil defense to react quickly.

The report claimed that this has “caused an increase in the number of victims and martyrs.”

The announcement was made the day after Israeli forces killed a medic and his kid in an attack that destroyed the civil defense headquarters in Gaza City.

Israel’s continuous siege is also causing fuel and equipment shortages for the organization, which is in charge of emergency services and rescue efforts throughout the Gaza Strip.