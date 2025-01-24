A West Bank official warns of the possibility of another “genocide” in Gaza in Jenin.

Israel’s ongoing military attack in the refugee camp may be a “repetition of what happened in the northern Gaza Strip, a systematic campaign of extermination,” according to Jenin Deputy Governor Mansour al-Saadi, according to Al Jazeera.

According to al-Saadi, who spoke to the Anadolu news agency, Israeli forces have blockaded the camp’s four entrances, making it impossible for anybody to enter or leave.

He cautioned that the continuous destruction of homes and structures in the middle of the camp suggests that Israeli soldiers want to launch a full-scale invasion.

Russia charges that the president of Unicef is more concerned with children in Ukraine than Gaza.

The director of the UN children’s agency Unicef has been chastised by Russia for failing to present a “weighty argument for her refusal” to inform the Security Council on children in Gaza, a meeting that Russia has requested, according to Reuters.

During the US chairmanship of the council in December, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that American Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell had given a briefing on children in Ukraine to the 15-member council “at the drop of a hat.”

According to Nebenzia, “it would seem that children in Gaza are less important to Unicef than children in Ukraine.”

Nebenzia addressed the Security Council, saying, “The head of Unicef’s refusal to brief the council on the terrible tragedy connected to the deaths of tens of thousands of children in Gaza is a flagrant step, which deserves our most serious censure.”