Ad image
NationalNews

A security fatally shoots a TikToker in Karachi

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
1 Min Read
KARACHI: According to police, a teenage TikToker was shot and killed on Tuesday night by a private security officer in the vicinity of Sarina Mobile Market in North Nazimabad.

According to Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, 24-year-old Saad Ahmed was filming a TikTok video in the area across from the market.

He claimed that when the young man pointed at him during the video shoot, the guard—identified as Ahmed Gul—became quite irate.

Carrying a Kalashnikov weapon, the guard opened fire on Saad, causing serious injuries and ultimately leading to his demise while his route to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The guard was detained by the Taimuria police.


You Might Also Like

After the election results, India’s Modi and allies will meet as a major ally promises support.

Netherlands wins a low-scoring thriller over Nepal by six wickets.

Afghanistan defeats Uganda in its debut thanks to openers and Farooqi.

India-Pakistan T20: “Super Bowl on steroids” as New York gets ready

US requests UN support for Gaza peace plan as Israel falters.

TAGGED:
SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Officials and the mine owner were arrested after 11 miners died in Balochistan.
Next Article Sales of cement increase
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

After the election results, India’s Modi and allies will meet as a major ally promises support.
News Region
Netherlands wins a low-scoring thriller over Nepal by six wickets.
News Sports
Afghanistan defeats Uganda in its debut thanks to openers and Farooqi.
News Sports
India-Pakistan T20: “Super Bowl on steroids” as New York gets ready
News World View