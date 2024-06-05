A security fatally shoots a TikToker in Karachi

KARACHI: According to police, a teenage TikToker was shot and killed on Tuesday night by a private security officer in the vicinity of Sarina Mobile Market in North Nazimabad.

According to Central SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqi, 24-year-old Saad Ahmed was filming a TikTok video in the area across from the market.

He claimed that when the young man pointed at him during the video shoot, the guard—identified as Ahmed Gul—became quite irate.

Carrying a Kalashnikov weapon, the guard opened fire on Saad, causing serious injuries and ultimately leading to his demise while his route to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The guard was detained by the Taimuria police.



