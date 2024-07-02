A man in Bahawalpur had his eyeballs gouged out due to a theft charge.

BAHAWALPUR: On Monday, five individuals are said to have brutally tortured a guy in hamlet 13-Soling, which is under the control of the Baghdadul Jadid police station, by gouging out his eyeballs.

Sufian was tortured by the suspects on suspicion of stealing a donkey cart, according to the police and other reports. The accused allegedly gouged out his eyeballs while torturing him.

According to Dawn, a police spokesman, Sufian, the victim, has severe damage to one eye and has lost all vision in the other. He also had scars from torture on several other body areas.

A police team was sent to the scene to apprehend the perpetrators on the directives of DPO Asad Sarfraz, and the victim was admitted to the emergency department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

According to the spokesman, a land dispute was the driving force behind the horrific act. Out of the five suspects, he also verified the arrest of one, named as Iqrar Hussain.

When this complaint was filed in the evening, a first information report against the suspects was being registered.

SENTENCE TO DEATH: On Monday, an anti-terrorist court (ATC) sentenced Raham Ali, a resident of Tarinda Muhammad Panah in the Rahim Yar Khan district, to death and a punishment of Rs. One million.

Zahra Bibi, his co-accused, was exonerated of the murder allegations, though. The prosecution claims that because of a long-standing animosity, Raham Ali and Zahra Bibi assaulted Muhammad Nazim with acid in 2023 while under the authority of the Tarinda Muhammad Panah police station in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

Later, Muhammad Nazim passed away in the hospital from his wounds. Both suspects were accused of ATA offenses and murder by the Tarinda police. The police presented their challan to the ATC in Bahawalpur after their apprehension.

Raham Ali was given a death sentence and a Rs. 1 million fine by ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Anjum, who also granted Zahra Bibi the benefit of the doubt and cleared her of all murder allegations.



Additionally, the judge mandated that Raham Ali compensate Muhammad Nazim’s grieving family with one million rupees.

