Ad image
NewsWorld View

A man accused of trying to kill Trump enters a not guilty plea.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
WEST BEACH: On Monday, Ryan Routh, 58, entered a not-guilty plea to multiple federal charges. Routh is suspected of hatching a plan to assassinate Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at his Florida golf property.

During a brief arraignment in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, his attorney Kristy Militello submitted a not guilty plea and asked for a jury trial. When the magistrate judge asked Routh if he was aware of the charges against him, he replied, “Yes, your honor,” while sporting a beige prison uniform and shackles around his wrists and ankles.

On September 15, Routh was taken into custody when a Secret Service member noticed a rifle barrel protruding from shrubbery around the edge of the West Palm Beach golf course, where Trump was teeing off.

Routh was apprehended shortly after the agent fired fire and escaped in a car. He is accused of assaulting a federal officer, trying to kill a prominent presidential contender, and breaking laws pertaining to firearms. Last Monday, a federal judge made the decision that Routh, who is believed to be a resident of Hawaii, should stay in detention.

According to prosecutors, Routh had been in Florida since August 18 according to an FBI study of his phone, and his gadgets had been found several times between August 18 and September 15 in the vicinity of Trump’s golf club and Mar-a-Lago home. Based on the location data from his phone, Routh was about the Trump International Golf Club for almost twelve hours before the Secret Service agent saw him.

You Might Also Like

Israel is about to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.

In a national day speech, China’s Xi advocates for the reunification of Taiwan.

The final coal-fired power plant in Britain shutters.

Extended deadline for filing taxes until October 14

Multiple fora cannot hear commercial deals: LHC

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article Israel is about to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Israel is about to launch a ground invasion of Lebanon.
News World View
In a national day speech, China’s Xi advocates for the reunification of Taiwan.
News World View
The final coal-fired power plant in Britain shutters.
News World View
Extended deadline for filing taxes until October 14
Business News