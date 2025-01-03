A local football player was detained in Okara for allegedly raping a female.

OKARA: On suspicion of raping a girl at her home in the city, a local football player was taken into custody.

According to the initial information report, the girl’s family sought the suspect, a football player, to help her enroll in a football academy since she was eager to play the game. The suspect visited the girl’s home on Benazir Avenue on December 31 and, while seated in the drawing room, requested some information pertaining to academy enrollment.

The girl’s mother, meantime, went out to fetch some tea supplies. Her daughter was crying when she got back, and she told her that the suspect had raped her while holding a pistol.

When the mother dialed 15, the cops arrived. But before the cops arrived, the culprit had already made his getaway. Police in the City A Division filed a rape report after receiving the girl’s mother’s report.

Police later claimed to have taken the culprit into custody.

DPO: District Police Officer Muhammad Rashid Hidayat reported that in 2024, the district police had dismantled 210 criminal organizations, arrested 609 individuals, and retrieved Rs206 million worth of stolen and seized goods in addition to 1,005 illegal weapons of various types.

In terms of drugs, 1,549 drug paddlers were imprisoned after 1,411 kg of charas, 26 kg of heroin, 25 kg of opium, 10 kg of ice, and 24277 liters of alcohol were found on them.

Up to 108 “mini factories” that produced alcohol were also closed. Police detained 784 court absconders and 5,741 proclaimed offenders. 32,115 cases were filed, 13,376 individuals were taken into custody, and Rs395 million was collected from them.

3,820 people received safety cover under Police Tahaffaz Markaz.