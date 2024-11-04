Ad image
NewsWorld View

A lightning strike at a Ugandan refugee camp claimed 14 lives.

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
Local officials reported on Sunday that lightning struck a makeshift church where refugees were taking refuge in a Ugandan camp, killing at least 14 people, including many children.

When a strong storm struck the northern Ugandan refugee camp of Palabek on Saturday night, about fifty people sought safety in the church.

William Komech, the resident district commissioner for the Lamwo region, told AFP that 14 individuals, including five girls and nine boys between the ages of 14 and 18, perished when lightning struck the metal roof. He went on to say, “A number of injured people are being admitted to health centers.”

The majority of the refugees were from South Sudan’s Nuer community. Hillary Onek, Uganda’s minister for refugees and disaster preparedness, told AFP that the government is collaborating with UNHCR and that other organizations are giving the survivors the support they need.

In order to aid transfer the dead to their respective relatives, the government team is already on the scene, he continued.

In recent years, there have been multiple lightning-related fatalities in Uganda. Nine teenagers were killed in an event in August 2020, and at least 18 kids were killed in a lightning strike at an elementary school in 2011.

In February 2020, an apparent lightning strike in southwest Uganda’s Mgahinga National Park killed four endangered mountain gorillas.

You Might Also Like

Iran’s president says Truce can soften the country’s stance toward Israel.

The minister makes reference to the zero-liability privatization of PIA.

SOEs are asked to strengthen governance as the IMF deadline approaches.

NA is expected to enact legislation pertaining to SC and suspect detention.

Increasing the strength of agricultural credit

SOURCES:DAWN NEWS
Share This Article
Previous Article The minister makes reference to the zero-liability privatization of PIA.
Next Article Iran’s president says Truce can soften the country’s stance toward Israel.
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Iran’s president says Truce can soften the country’s stance toward Israel.
News World View
The minister makes reference to the zero-liability privatization of PIA.
Business News
SOEs are asked to strengthen governance as the IMF deadline approaches.
Business News
NA is expected to enact legislation pertaining to SC and suspect detention.
National News