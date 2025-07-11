A large number of young people and activists from PTI and other parties joined PPP in Kotla

Muzaffarabad, (Parliament Times) : A large number of young people and activists from PTI and other parties have joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in support of Minister of State Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub’s leadership.

The event was held at the residence of Anees Shaker Awan, former Chairman of Peoples Youth Organization Azad Kashmir, and was attended by hundreds of supporters. Sardar Javed Ayub was warmly welcomed at the event.

Sardar Javed Ayub welcomed the new members and emphasized that the PPP is not just a political party but a symbol of public service.

The ceremony was attended by senior party leaders, including Deputy General Secretary Chaudhry Nazir Inquilabi, former Administrator Haji Ali Akbar Usmani, and others.

The event demonstrated the complete trust of the people in Sardar Javed Ayub’s leadership and the PPP’s growing popularity in the constituency.

The PPP is expected to emerge as a strong force in the upcoming elections, with the party’s leadership and workers confident of victory.

A large number of young people from various areas, including Gulpanah Pataka, Karian Balseeri, Ward Parsaha, and Machhiarah Battdara, joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in a ceremony. The new members include:

From Gulpanah Pataka,

Yasser Awan, Adil Awan, Imdad Awan, Nadir Awan, Haraira Awan, Adyan Awan, Muazzam Awan, Dilawar Khurshid Awan, Owais Khan, Usama Rashid Awan, Hamza Qadeer, Khizar Qadeer, Akash Awan, Usama Awan, Anas Awan, Hadi Awan, Moeen Ali Raja, and Muaz.

From Karian Balseeri,

Azeer Hassan, Tayyab Hassani, Kamran Rafi, Zaid Hassani, Inas Awan, Abdullah Awan, Haris Awan, Haris Khokhar, Hashim Awan, Abdullah Bashir, Anees Rehman Malik, Shuja Awan, Shehbaz Awan, Adil Sheikh, Yahya Awan, and Ibrahim Awan.

From Municipal Committee Pataka Ward Parsaha,

Babar Mughal, Tayyab Malik, Ihtisham Qureshi, Asad Mughal, Zohaib Mughal, and Saad Malik.

From Pataka Mandal,

Ahsan Awan, Nadir Malik, Hamza Qureshi, Umar Awan, and Qaiser Khokhar.

From Pala Krishan,

Hanan Abbasi, Naqash Abbasi, Muzammil Abbasi, Jahangir Abbasi, Meer Asim, and Baseer Awan.

– From Machhiarah Battdara: Malik Masood, Malik Naqash, Malik Ashfaq, Malik Zain, Zulqarnain Malik, and Ahmad.

The new members were welcomed by the PPP leadership, and they expressed their commitment to working for the party’s ideals and principles.