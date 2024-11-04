Ad image
A girl in Okara is raped by a mosque priest.

OKARA: A 13-year-old madrassa kid was allegedly raped by a mosque preacher, who was taken into custody.

The girl had been taking Quranic teachings at the seminary in Azam Town, Renala, when the priest reportedly raped her and intimidated her into silence some seven months prior, according to the first information report.

The girl’s widowed mother recently got worried after observing changes in her daughter’s condition. The girl revealed the incident after being questioned.

According to a medical examination, she was seven months pregnant. The defendant fled to Multan as the hearings unfolded, but the City Renala police were able to track him down and apprehend him.

