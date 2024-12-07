A cold wave is expected to hit the nation starting tomorrow.

RAWALPINDI: As snowfall is anticipated in Murree and other alpine regions and rain is predicted to batter the country’s upper regions and central Punjab, a cold wave is predicted to engulf the nation starting on December 8.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the country is likely to see a cold wave or freeze conditions this week. The country’s top regions are also expected to see rain-wind/thunderstorms, which can result in snowfall over hills.

According to the PMD, starting on December 7, a westerly wave is anticipated to impact the country’s higher regions. From December 8 to 14, most of the country is expected to experience a cold wave due to the effects of this weather system. It is anticipated that daytime and nighttime temperatures would significantly decrease as a result of these cold wave conditions.

It is anticipated that daytime temperatures in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir will fall four to six degrees Celsius below normal.

The temperature is expected to dip by 5° to 7°C in Sindh and Balochistan. Sindh, Balochistan, and portions of Punjab are expected to experience cold temperatures and strong winds. Over plains, frost is also likely to form.

The PMD also stated that from December 7 (night) to December 11 (with sporadic breaks), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Manshera, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli, and Bagh are expected to experience moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills).

From the evening of December 7 to midday on December 8, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, and Jhang are all likely to have light to moderate rain, wind, and thunderstorms along with snowfall over hills.

Regarding the potential effects, the PMD suggested that farmers plan their operations in accordance with the weather forecast, especially the likelihood of frost. They have been advised to stay indoors during the night and early morning hours when it is cold and windy.

It advised visitors to mountainous regions to exercise caution during that time.

The Murree district administration claims to have made all the necessary preparations in accordance with the Punjab government’s directions, as the first snowfall is anticipated in Punjab’s Murree hill resort.

According to Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi, who spoke to Dawn, the district administration has made the facilitation centers operational in cooperation with the army and the provincial government, and traffic police and local police have increased their presence in the hill station to control traffic during the snowfall.

According to him, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority provided the rescue and relief gear, which included winter tents, tire snow chains, search and rescue jackets, and mechanical saws.