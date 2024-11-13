A bus plunges into the Indus at Diamer, killing 26 people.

GILGIT: On Tuesday, 26 members of a wedding party perished after their bus fell into the Indus River in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer area.

The bus was traveling from the Astore district of GB to the Chakwal district of Punjab as part of a wedding procession, according to Diamer SSP Sher Khan.

At 1pm, the driver reportedly lost control owing to speeding, and it fell into the river at Telchi Bridge.

Officials said there were 27 passengers on the bus when the tragedy occurred. Thirteen dead were found in the river by rescuers, and the bride was taken to the RHQ Hospital in Gilgit, where she passed away from her wounds.

It has been assumed that the remaining 12 missing people are deceased. Even though it was frigid outside, authorities stated the search for them was still going on.

The victims traveled from Astore to Chakwal as part of a bridal party.

Four of the victims, including the groom, were from Chakwal, while 19 of the victims were from Astore.

Five local divers and two boats participated in the rescue operation, which was overseen by the superintendent and deputy commissioner of Diamer. The bus’ wreckage was lifted out of the water with the help of a crane.

Officials say they will extend the search for missing people to additional locations along the river today (Wednesday).

The people living along the river have been urged by the police to continue looking for the bodies.

The contractors for the Diamer Bhasha Dam, which is being constructed close by, have also been called upon to assist with search efforts close to their camps, according to GB government spokeswoman Faizullah Faraq.

According to APP, which quoted Mr. Faraq, authorities have also asked the navy to send its divers to assist with the search.