A 48-year record is broken in Multan by a torrential downpour, and Wasa declares a rain emergency.

Tuesday saw record-breaking torrential rain in Multan—the most in the past 48 years—and the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) declared a rain emergency.

As of 8:45 p.m., Wasa’s rainfall statistics revealed that the Chungi No. 9 disposal station had gotten 172 mm of rain, the Kirri Jamandan disposal station had received 137 mm, and the Old Shujaabad Road disposal station had received 90 mm.

The previous record for rainfall, according to an official statement, was 134.5 mm in 1976.

It further stated that Khalid Raza Khan, the managing director of Wasa, had declared a rain emergency and that a drainage operation was in progress, with the MD constantly overseeing it.

Wasa said that Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited various parts of the city to assess drainage arrangements and ordered that operations be expedited. Meanwhile, MD Khan gave orders to all deputy directors to inspect the roads under their purview and remove the manhole covers on all roads.

Additionally, the organization sent a report to Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, DC Sindhu, and Multan Commissioner Maryam Khan.

When it rains, the Wasa MD asked everyone to take extra precautions.

In addition to warning people not to go near electrical poles in the rain, he stressed that people should also avoid areas where standing water has collected.

“Keep kids inside and avoid letting them play in the rain,” he advised.

In a related development, the Punjab PDMA warned of heavy downpours in southern and central Punjab from Tuesday through Saturday.