9 terrorists slain in operations in Khyber and Lakki

PESHAWAR: The military’s media arm reported that nine terrorists were slain by security forces on Monday in two distinct operations in the districts of Khyber and Lakki Marwat.

Seven terrorists, including high-value terrorist commander Najeeb alias Abdur Rehman and terrorist commander Ishfaq alias Muavia, were killed in an intelligence-based operation carried out by the security forces in the Tirah area of Khyber, according to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, guns, ammo, and explosives were found on the dead terrorists, who were actively engaged in a number of terrorist acts in the region. The terrorists were also wanted by law authorities.

The statement added that security personnel successfully engaged the location of terrorists during another IBO that was conducted in the Lakki Marwat district. It also stated that the operation resulted in the deaths of two terrorists.

According to the statement, sanitization operations were carried out to remove any terrorists discovered in the locations because the security forces were committed to completely eradicate the threat of terrorism from the nation.

In the meantime, a targeted attack in the Maddi area of Kulachi tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the martyrdom of an FC official.

Nauman, 24, was named as the dead by the police.

The deceased’s uncle, Ramazan, said to the police that he walked outside after hearing gunshots and discovered his nephew’s body laying close to the government boys’ high school. He claimed that following the murder, the attackers—who were riding a motorcycle—were able to flee the area.