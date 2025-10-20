78-years of Indian Illegal occupation of Kashmir: Japan-based overseas Kashmiris to mark October 27 as black day

MIRPUR (AJK), (Parliament Times) : Japan-based Kashmiri expatriates will mourn 78 years of India’s forced and unlawful occupation of disputed Jammu Kashmir state marking October 27 as black day through staged a mammoth protest demonstration in front of the United Nations office and the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on October 27.

Unveiling the scheduled protest program Shahid Majeed Advocate, Chairman of Japan-based Kashmir Solidarity Forum, while talking to this Correspondent over telephone from Tokyo on Sunday, said that the October 27 stands as the bleak day in the history of Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly in Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the freedom of their motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation when, India landed her troops totally against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the erstwhile Himalayan Jammu and Kashmir state who had already to attach their destiny with Pakistan, the Kashmiris ultimate destination, he added.

The KSF Chairman said that his organisation has, with the collaboration of Japan-based Kashmiris political, social and religious organizations chalked out integrated protest programme to observe the day of October 27 as black day.

“October 27, 1947 is the darkest day in human history, when the Indian army landed in the darkness of night in Srinagar and started oppressing the Kashmiris, massacring people and forcibly occupying Kashmir and this process has not stopped yet. But the cruelty of the Indian army continues even today, so this day can never be forgotten”, he said

The KSF Chairman said since that bleak day India has sofar established an era of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

He declared that overseas Kashmiris living in any of the country across the world. will not ever lag behind in expressing solidarity and sympathies with the suffering Kashmiri brothren of IIOJK in these hours of trial and their indigenous struggle for freedom of the homeland from Indian unlawful occupation.

He underlined that Kashmiri people were struggling for their birth right to self-determination for a the last 78 years when UN resolutions on Kashmir committed by facing Indian oppression. The struggle of Kashmiris will surely bear fruit one day, In Sha Allah, he said.

The Kashmiri diaspora community leader further said that on August 5, 2019, India took a sinister step to bring about a demographic changes in ancient muslim majority Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state through state terrorism and fraud.

Continual protests by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world, since the bleak day of August 5, 2019, are primarily meant to send a message to the international community that Jammu Kashmir state people totally reject the Indian unlawful occupation of their motherland.