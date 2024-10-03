65 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza orphanage, school

DOHA/CAIRO: Israeli tanks pushed on parts of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave, while at least 65 Palestinians were killed overnight by Israeli military attacks throughout the Gaza Strip, including in a school housing displaced families, according to doctors.

Amidst escalating regional tensions, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani announced his intention to persist in mediating an end to the Gaza conflict during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Although negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have stalled recently, Qatar is one of the mediators involved in the negotiations.

According to the Gaza health ministry, Israeli assault has killed at least 41,689 individuals in over a year. This information was released on Wednesday.

Qatar promises to maintain the cease-fire while the president of Iran is in Doha.

Before making a partial retreat, Israeli tanks conducted raids on multiple locations in Khan Younis’ eastern and central regions, resulting in the deaths of at least forty individuals and numerous injuries.

Two airstrikes in Gaza City resulted in the deaths of at least 22 Palestinians. 17 individuals were murdered in an Israeli strike on a Gaza City school that provided refuge to displaced families, and at least five more were killed in another strike on the Al-Amal Orphan Society, which also accommodates displaced people, according to the doctors.

Later on Wednesday, an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat Girls School, where displaced Palestinian families were sheltering, killed three individuals and wounded 15.

The escalation occurred after Israel threatened a “painful response” to Iran’s Tuesday salvo of ballistic missiles fired at Israel in retribution for Israel’s campaign against Lebanon.

Watching as scores of missiles made their way toward Israel, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, embroiled in a conflict with Israel that had lasted for almost a year, cheered. Witnesses stated that although several of those rockets were deflected by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defenses and dropped within the Palestinian enclave, no casualties were reported.

Diplomacy in Doha

As he began his first visit to Qatar as president, Pezeshkian stated that although his nation desired “security and peace,” Israel had incited tensions by killing Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas, in Tehran.

“If we do not act, there will be peace in Gaza in one week, according to the US and Europeans.” We expected them to live in peace, but they started killing more people,” he remarked.

Speaking to state television, Pezeshkian stated that the primary objective in Doha was to negotiate bilateral relations and execute agreements with the Qatari authorities. Additionally, he is scheduled to attend an Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit.

Pezeshkian stated, “The second objective is to talk about how Asian nations can stop Israeli crimes in the area…and stop enemies from creating a stir in the Middle East.”