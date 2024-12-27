60 more are imprisoned by the military over the May 9 riots.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army said Thursday that the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) had found the remaining 60 PTI activists guilty of taking part in the violent demonstrations on May 9.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released a statement saying, “The Field General Court Martial has promulgated the punishments to the following remaining 60 culprits after examining all evidence, ensuring the provision of all legal rights to the convicts, completion of due process, and the appropriate legal proceedings.”

Among those punished are two retired military commanders and Hassaan Khan Niazi, the nephew of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan. On the same allegations, 25 other people received sentences a few days prior.

Trials for individuals detained in military custody for the attacks on army monuments and installations came to an end when all 85 men were given sentences of two to ten years of “rigorous imprisonment.”

In total, 16 people received sentences of 10 years, 11 with 9 years, 2 with 8 years, 6 with 7 years, 10 with 6 years, 2 with 5 years, 13 with 4 years, 3 with 3 years, and 22 with 2 years.

Javed Akram, a 76-year-old retired brigadier, was among the retired officers whose convictions were made public on Thursday. He was sentenced to six years of harsh imprisonment for his involvement in the Jinnah House attack. When the FGCM tried him for the attacks, he was the oldest defendant.

Group Captain Viqas Ahmed Mohsin, a retired Air Force officer, was also jailed for his involvement in the same incident and received a two-year sentence. At the time of the May 9 riots, both officers were retired.

Other prominent figures were PTI politician Abbad Farooq, whose case garnered attention after his detention last year and the death of his son, Ammar Abad Farooq. Abbad has been sentenced to two years of hard labor.

The same case also resulted in the two-year sentencing of Mian Muhammad Akram Usman, a former MNA from 1988 to 1993 and PTI MPA from 2018 to 2023. For his involvement in the attack, PTI attorney Haider Majeed was also given a two-year term. Mr. Majeed and Abbottabad resident Hasaan Niazi were taken into custody.

“Sentencing follows the SC’s decision.”

According to the military, the sentence complies with the December 13 constitutional bench decision of the Supreme Court, which provisionally allowed the announcement of FGCM convictions in civilian cases pertaining to the May 9 assaults.

The bench’s decision states that these verdicts are still pending the outcome of appeals against the Supreme Court’s October 23, 2023, decision, which ruled that the civilian trials conducted by FGCM were invalid and invalidated Section 2(1d) of the Army Act, which permitted such processes.

After PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case before the Islamabad High Court, the May 9 riots broke out. A total of 105 cases were sent to military courts for trial, and hundreds of PTI employees were placed under arrest. Before these latest rulings, Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir approved a remission in April, ahead of Eidul Fitr, which resulted in the release of 20 people condemned to less than three years in prison.

According to the applicable legislation, “the trial of the May 9 accused under military custody has now concluded,” ISPR stated.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union all strongly condemned the first round of rulings, claiming that the trials were not in accordance with democratic norms and human rights standards. The impartiality and transparency of the processes were also questioned.

In reference to the international criticism, former Prime Minister Imran Khan declared in a statement from Adiala Jail that the FGCM’s sentencing of civilians was unlawful. Pakistan’s international standing is being damaged by these judgments, and the nation may face economic consequences as a result of these cruel practices. According to him, these rulings are a slap in the face of the Supreme Court’s so-called “constitutional bench,” which was established following the 26th Amendment.

The ISPR further stated, “The Constitution and the law guarantee all convicted individuals the right to appeal and seek other legal remedies.”

The military’s last statement on the sentencing was noticeably less forceful than the prior announcement, even though worldwide condemnation hasn’t stopped them from finishing the trials. The most recent press release lacked the previous language about hunting down the “masterminds and planners” of the May 9 incidents.

“The nation, government, and armed forces are still dedicated to maintaining the inviolable writ of the state and ensuring justice,” the ISPR stated.

The military is also looking into the events of May 9 in relation to former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, who is facing court-martial proceedings for allegedly abusing his position of power, getting involved in politics, and breaking the anti-espionage statute. Furthermore, government representatives have alluded to the potential for PTI founder Imran Khan to face FGCM for comparable accusations.