4th day of truce: 808 relief vehicles entered Gaza, according to the UN

On the fourth day of an Israeli-Hamas ceasefire, 808 relief trucks entered the Gaza Strip yesterday, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), according to Reuters.

The ceasefire agreement’s guarantors, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as Israeli authorities, sent information to OCHA.

Filipino crew men of the Galaxy Leader are returning home after being released, according to President Marcos.

According to Al Jazeera, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has verified that 17 Filipinos were among the 25 members of the Galaxy Leader crew that were freed by Yemen’s Houthis.

Marcos released a statement stating, “It is with the utmost joy that, after more than a year of captivity in Yemen, I announce the safe release of all seventeen Filipino seafarers, together with the rest of the crew members of M/V Galaxy Leader.”

“Our Filipino seafarers will soon be reunited with their loved ones in the Philippines after being placed under the care of our Philippine Embassy in Muscat, Oman,” he stated.

Rights organizations warn that a Trump executive order will reinstate the “travel ban” for Muslims.

According to Reuters, US civil rights organizations are cautioning that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday sets the stage for the reintroduction of a travel ban on individuals from countries with a large Muslim or Arab population.

According to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the new order provided even “wider latitude to use ideological exclusion to deny visa requests and remove individuals” who had already entered the country, and it was based on the same statutory basis that was used to support Trump’s 2017 travel ban.

In addition to Trump’s 2017 ban on travel from seven countries with a large Muslim population, the new order includes language that states that individuals who “bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles” will not be granted visas or allowed entry into the US. It also establishes a procedure that could result in the cancellation of visas that have been issued since January 2021.

When asked repeatedly about the order, the White House did not respond.

Trump declared during the presidential campaign that he would reinstate travel restrictions on citizens of Syria, Yemen, Libya, the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, and “anywhere else that threatens our security.”