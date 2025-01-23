47 universities from Pakistan in the international rankings for 2025

LAHORE: According to the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 World University Rankings, 47 Pakistani universities are included.

The rankings place Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad between 401 and 500, with a number of other universities following in order of 601 to 800.

These include the following: Sukkur IBA University, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila, Capital University of Science and Technology, COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Faisalabad, National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad, Air University Islamabad, and University of Malakand Dir Lower.

The following universities are ranked between 801 and 1000: Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, International Islamic University in Islamabad, Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore University of Management Sciences, PMAS Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi, The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, University of Central Punjab Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, University of Gujrat, University of Lahore, University of Management and Technology Lahore, University of the Punjab Lahore, and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Lahore.

Five colleges are in the 1501+ range, eight are between 1201 and 1500, and twelve are between 1001 and 1200. 48 more colleges are identified as “reporters,” indicating that they submitted the required information but did not fit the requirements for ranking.

Oxford continues to hold the top spot in the Times Higher Education rankings for the ninth year in a row.

More than 2,000 institutions from 115 nations and territories are included in the 2025 rankings.

Thanks to advancements in teaching and industry interaction, Oxford has maintained its top ranking for the eighth year in a row. Stanford has fallen to sixth place, while MIT has jumped to second.

Additionally, China is getting closer to the top 10, increasing its influence in research worldwide. As a result of a drop in their standing and global perspective, Australia’s top five universities have fallen in the rankings. The emergence of growing markets in higher education is shown by the inclusion of three new nations in the top 200: Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

The rankings are based on the most recent WUR 3.0 methodology, which evaluates universities in five important areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry participation, and worldwide orientation. It does this by using 18 precisely calibrated variables. There are 2,092 ranked universities in the 2025 rankings, 185 more than the year before. A total of 2,860 institutions provided data, yielding 472,694 data points.