369 charity workers have been murdered by Israel’s attacks on Gaza thus far.

According to the UN’s humanitarian organization (OCHA), 369 humanitarian workers have been murdered in Israel’s shelling of Gaza, including a Palestinian relief worker who was injured in an Israeli airstrike on a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse on January 5, according to Al Jazeera.

263 UNRWA employees are included in the figure.

On January 5, Israeli forces again fired 16 rounds into a clearly identified WFP truck, according to OCHA’s weekly update on Gaza, however no casualties were recorded.

It also brought attention to a statement released by Doctors Without Borders, or MSF as it is known in French, which claimed that eight of its employees had died in the Israeli conflict. However, MSF stated that it has not yet been held accountable or admitted to being responsible for the deaths, disfigurements, or dehumanization of its employees and patients.

Two individuals, including a little kid, were killed when the Israeli force struck the Abu Kharouf family’s home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al Jazeera, which cited the Palestinian Information Center and Quds News Network.

NYT rejected an advertisement that referred to Israel’s war in Gaza as a “genocide,” according to a US Quaker group.

The New York Times was accused by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) of “an outrageous attempt to sidestep the truth” when the publication declined to publish an ad calling Israel’s conduct in Gaza a “genocide,” according to Al Jazeera.

The suggested ad said:

“Ask Congress to immediately cease providing weapons for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza! Being a Quaker organization, we strive for harmony. Come along. Request that the President and Congress put an end to the famine and death in Gaza.

The newspaper defended its decision by stating that there are “differing views on the situation” in Gaza and that it “must ensure that all advertising content complies with these widely applied definitions,” according to the AFSC, a Quaker organization that promotes social justice and peace.

According to the group, the planned newspaper ad has now been canceled.

Israel is “preparing hell” for Hamas, according to Smotrich.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel’s far-right finance minister has issued a warning about a new stage in the conflict in Gaza.

Bezalel Smotrich stated in a live interview on Israel’s Channel 7 that Israel will “conduct the war in Gaza” in a “very fundamental change.”

Smotrich declared, “We are setting up hell for Hamas.”

He also criticized the ceasefire discussions that were in progress during the same session, stating that they “should have had no negotiations with Hamas.”