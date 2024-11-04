34 people are killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza and south Lebanon.

BEIRUT: Following Israel’s warning that it would strike Hezbollah sites in the country’s east once more, the health ministry of Lebanon reported that an Israeli strike killed three persons on Sunday near the southern city of Sidon.

The Israeli military reported that it has intercepted multiple drones and missiles that were launched into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

After a year of back-and-forth gunfire, Israel intensified airstrikes over the border on September 23, sparking the start of Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah. It launched “targeted raids” with ground forces into southern Lebanon a week later.

Following Israel’s invasion in Gaza, Hezbollah declared it was supporting Hamas.

Turkiye requests an arms embargo against Israel from the UN.

“Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the Israeli enemy’s raid on Haret Saida,” Lebanon’s health ministry reported, referring to the heavily populated region close to Sidon.

Another Israeli strike on the town of Ghaziyeh, south of Sidon, was reported by Lebanon’s official National News Agency. A toddler was pulled from the wreckage of the residential structure that was struck by the blow.

According to the NNA, further Israeli strikes occurred close to a hospital in Tebnin, a town in the Bint Jbeil province of south Lebanon. The hospital was severely damaged, according to Tebnin’s mayor.

There was no Israeli evacuation warning before to the Haret Saida strike or the strikes in southern Lebanon.

Israel murders 31 people in Gaza

Palestinian medics said that at least 31 Palestinians were killed during Sunday’s Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip, with the majority of those killed occurring in the northern regions.

The current ground and aerial offensives and forced evacuations, according to Palestinians, are “ethnic cleansing” meant to rid two Gaza towns and a camp of their inhabitants.

Turkiye requests an arms embargo from the UN

In the meantime, 52 nations and two organizations signed a letter that Turkiye’s foreign minister sent to the UN requesting that arms sales to Israel be stopped.

In a united letter, we have urged all nations to halt the transfer of weapons and ammunition to Israel. At a news conference in Djibouti, where he was attending a summit on the Turkiye-Africa cooperation, Hakan Fidan stated, “We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1.”

Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran, and Russia were among the signatories, which included the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.