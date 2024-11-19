30 people are killed by Israeli strikes in Beirut and Gaza.

CAIRO: According to medics, 30 individuals were killed by Israeli military strikes on Monday throughout the Gaza Strip and central Beirut, including six who were attacked in tents that housed displaced families.

Two Palestinians were killed in temporary shelters in the southern city of Rafah, and another was killed by drone fire, according to Gaza health officials. Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in the humanitarian zone of Al-Mawasi, which is located along the coast.

At least two individuals were killed and numerous more were injured after an Israeli missile targeted a house in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, according to medical personnel. Residents and medical professionals reported that an Israeli airstrike on a multi-story residential building in the town on Sunday killed or injured dozens of people.

Ten people were injured and seven people were killed in another airstrike on a residence in Gaza City, according to doctors. They also said an Israeli airstrike later Monday killed four individuals in the coastal enclave’s central Nuseirat camp.

At least 20 people were murdered Monday in a security operation against “gangs” that plundered trucks carrying supplies to the war-torn region, according to Gaza’s interior ministry, which is governed by Hamas.

“In a security operation conducted by security forces in collaboration with tribal committees, over 20 members of gangs engaged in aid truck theft were killed,” the ministry stated in a statement.

Attacks on Beirut

Hezbollah claimed four members and its spokesman were killed in one incident, while Lebanon’s health ministry said on Monday that 10 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on central Beirut the day before.

A ministry statement read, “The Israeli enemy strike on Ras al-Nabaa in Beirut led to a final toll of seven dead, including a woman, and 16 others wounded.” The previous toll was four dead and 14 wounded.

Hezbollah announced Monday that four members of its media team were killed in the hit that also claimed the life of its spokesman, Mohammed Afif.

Following the infrequent strikes on the major neighborhoods of the capital of Lebanon, Beirut shuttered its schools on Monday. The education ministry closed schools and universities in the Beirut region for two days as a result of the strikes.