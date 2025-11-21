3 killed, several injured as 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh

At least three people were killed and several injured after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, police said, with buildings damaged in many areas including Dhaka, the densely populated capital.

Tremors were felt in eastern states in India that border Bangladesh, but there were no immediate reports of major damage in either country, authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicentre was in the city of Narsingdi, about 40 kilometres east of Dhaka.

City residents rushed out of their homes as buildings shook and some makeshift structures collapsed, Reuters witnesses said.

Three people were killed when the railing of a six-storey building collapsed during the earthquake, police said.

“We felt a strong jolt and buildings were shaking like trees,” said Suman Rahman, a Dhaka resident. “Staircases were jammed as people rushed down. Everyone was terrified, children were crying.”

The fire department reported injuries after bricks and loose cement fell from buildings that were under construction.

“I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs on the street and saw other people on the road already,” said Sadman Sakib, who works in a private firm in Dhaka.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of the South Asian country’s interim government, urged people to remain calm as authorities assess the damage.

“Everyone is urged to remain alert and not pay attention to any kind of rumours or misinformation,” he said in a statement. “Further guidance will be provided through hotlines and official channels if necessary. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens.”