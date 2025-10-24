Ad image
3 Cops Martyred After Back-to-back Blasts In KP’s Hangu: Police

The scene of a blast in KP’s Hangu on Oct 24.

Three policemen were martyred following back-to-back blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu on Friday, according to police.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed shared these details with Dawn.com, saying that the first blast targeted a police checkpost in the jurisdiction of Baliamina police station.

He said no policemen were usually deployed at the checkpost, adding that some policemen were on their way to the site when a second blast took place near their vehicle.

Three policemen were martyred in the second blast, which was caused by an improvised explosive device, the IG said.

