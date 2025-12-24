27 Cops Martyred In 134 Terrorist Attacks In 2025, Says Bannu DIG

BANNU: Bannu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan said on Wednesday that 27 cops were martyred in 134 terrorist attacks targeting personnel in the district in 2025.

He made the remarks while addressing a press briefing at his office, where he gave a detailed breakdown of the overall law and order situation in the district and operations carried out against terrorist elements.

According to the DIG, Bannu police conducted comprehensive, well-organised and result-oriented operations against militants.

He said the data showed that during 2025, a total of 134 terrorist attacks targeted police stations, police posts, checkpoints, police mobiles and police parties.

In these attacks, 27 police personnel were martyred, while 79 sustained injuries. In retaliatory action by police, 53 terrorists were killed and 163 were injured, he said.

The DIG said that Bannu police carried out 168 intelligence-based operations across the district, resulting in the arrest of 105 terrorists and the elimination of 65 terrorists. Overall, successful action was taken against 170 terrorists, he said.

He further stated that police and security forces jointly conducted successful operations in the areas of Miryan, Haved, Daud Shah, Mamand Khel and Domel. During these joint operations, one police constable was martyred while 11 police personnel and five civilians were injured, he said.

As a result of these operations, 22 terrorists were killed and four were arrested, and several terrorist hideouts and houses were also demolished.

He also said that terrorists had carried out 20 drone attacks targeting police installations and civilian populations, in which 19 police personnel were injured. Further, nine civilians were martyred and 33 were injured, he said.

However, following the installation of an anti-drone system on July 18, a significant improvement was observed, with over 300 drone attacks thwarted and four drones neutralised.

DIG Khan said that despite limited resources, various security measures were implemented to protect police installations, including the installation of barriers, bunkers, double boundary walls, bullet-proof gates and CCTV cameras.

He said that work had also begun on the Safe City Project to further enhance the safety of both police personnel and the general public.

He added that for coordinated action against terrorists, jirgas were held with local elders in different areas, yielding positive results, and peace committees were formed.

With public cooperation, militant attacks on several police stations and checkposts were successfully thwarted, while effective operations were carried out in Kakki, Bharath, Khojri, Bargantu, Sheikh Landak, and other areas, he said.

According to the DIG, in order to align Bannu police with modern requirements, the force had been equipped with drones, anti-drone guns, sniper rifles, armoured personnel carriers (APCs), thermal imaging systems, tactical helmets and bullet-proof vehicles.

He reaffirmed his commitment that Bannu police would continue its struggle to maintain law and order in the district, efforts to eliminate terrorism, and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the public.