2,115 regular posts of doctors converted into temporary slots in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has abolished 2,115 regular posts of general cadre doctors of the primary and secondary healthcare department (P&SHD) across the province and converted them into locum (temporary) positions, a move that has sent a wave of resentment among the medical community which declared it a major setback to the healthcare system.

The decision came after the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on Dec 15, approved “The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Services (Secondary Level Human Resource) Rules, 2025 for hiring secondary-level human resources on a Special Pay Package.”

The finance department also approved the same and created 2,115 posts in lieu of the abolition of the same number of posts.

The posts of various categories of general cadre/consultants belonged to the district and tehsil headquarters hospitals which were under the administrative control of the P&SHD.

Move is part of reforms to shed ‘administrative fat’, improve fiscal stability and commitment made with IMF; PMA flays decision

An official privy to the development said the posts abolished by the Punjab government were declared as ‘dying posts’ as they were falling vacant for the last one year or so.

He linked the initiative to the above-mentioned decision to the broader government reform strategy to reduce administrative costs and improve fiscal stability.

The official said the government has made a commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to implement significant “rightsizing” measures as a condition for its loan programmes.

Following the IMF requirements, the Punjab government identified 2,115 vacant positions of grade 18, 19 and grade 20 that belonged to the general cadre doctors and were adding burden to the expenditures.

There were also reports that the health authorities believed that the doctors hired against the abolished positions on the lump sum package would deliver much better than those serving on a regular basis.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) strongly condemned the decision of the Punjab government.

PMA president Prof Dr Shahid Malik said abolishing regular posts of grades 18, 19, and 20 in government hospitals and converting them into locum (temporary) positions is a grave injustice to doctors who are already serving in the system on a permanent basis.

He said the current bureaucracy of the finance department has been misleading the government by taking such initiatives and diverting the allocated funds to other budget heads, which is highly unfortunate and condemnable.

“Appointing doctors on a locum or daily-wage basis will destroy the entire health system,” the PMA president said.

He said the decision would inflict a major dent on the career progression of the qualified and trained medics in the health sector which ultimately would also have a grave impact on the healthcare to the patients.

“It will not only weaken the service structure but will also affect the promotion process of senior and regular doctors to grades 18, 19, and 20 because promotions required the availability of sanctioned posts”, Prof Shaukat said.

The PMA president has appealed to the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to take immediate notice of the matter and suspend the notification issued by the finance department, so that the bureaucracy can be stopped from taking such actions and be prevented from repeating such moves in the future.