13 people are hurt as an elephant in Sri Lanka goes crazy

Thirteen people were hurt when an elephant went on the rampage at a religious ceremony in the southern part of Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to local media.

According to the local English daily The Sri Lanka Mirror, the incident happened on Saturday night during the Ruhunu Kataragama Mahadevala procession, a significant religious and cultural event held at Kataragama, in the district of Uva.

According to the authorities, no one was seriously hurt, and those who were hurt are receiving care at the nearby hospital.

In the nation, religious celebrations frequently result in elephant rampages, primarily due to the boisterous revelers. In order to keep elephants tranquil during processions, authorities frequently advise people to keep quiet.

