13 injured and 6 dead in Kabul suicide bombing: police

According to authorities, a suicide bomber set off explosives in the Afghan capital on Monday, leaving six people dead and thirteen injured.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021, there has been less violence there, but a number of extremist organizations are still active, including the Islamic State’s regional branch.

The incident, which happened on Monday afternoon in the southern suburbs of Kabul near Qala-e-Bakhtiar, had no immediate claim of responsibility.

One woman was among the dead, said to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran, who stated that “a person wearing explosives on his body detonated.”

He wrote on social media platform X, “The injured were transferred to hospitals on time and investigations are ongoing.”

The Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, who ascended to power three years ago after the disorderly withdrawal of international soldiers, have declared security to be their top priority.

Analysts claim that although their extensive security measures have reduced the number of militants opposing their rule, they also minimize or postpone the confirmation of attacks.

The Taliban’s long-standing bastion of Kandahar in the south was the scene of the most recent suicide attack in Afghanistan that was reported by the local branch of Islamic State in March.



Taliban officials claimed that only three people had died, but a hospital source claimed that the death toll was far higher—20.

Last month, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban leadership, told AFP that the Islamic State “existed here before but we suppressed them very hard.”

He declared, “There are no such groups here that can pose a threat to anyone.”