Ad image
AchivementsNews

10 Terrorists Killed During CTD Operation In Quetta: Spokesperson

NewsDesk
NewsDesk
2 Min Read
10 terrorists killed during CTD operation in Quetta: spokesperson
Heavy ammunition and weapons recovered from slain terrorists, CTD says.

At least ten terrorists were killed in Quetta’s Aghbarg area during an exchange of fire with security personnel from the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD), a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“Ten terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire between them and the CTD team in the Aghbarg neighbourhood of Quetta,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“CTD carried out the operation after receiving a tip-off from intelligence agencies,” he said, adding that “upon reaching the area, they were attacked by the terrorists but promptly retaliated.”

“Heavy ammunition and weapons were recovered from the slain terrorists,” as per the statement.

The spokesperson said that the “terrorists had previously been involved in attacking security forces and belonged to a banned terrorist outfit.”

“The slain terrorists have not yet been identified,” the spokesperson said, adding that their “bodies have been transferred to a hospital for identification purposes.”

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the statement said.

The development comes a day after 10 people, including four security personnel, were martyred in a suicide car blast near the headquarters of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Quetta.

The security situation in Balochistan has worsened in recent months, as terrorists, long involved in a low-level insurgency, have stepped up the frequency and intensity of their attacks. The banned so-called Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in particular, has adopted new tactics to inflict higher casualties and directly target Pakistani security forces.

You Might Also Like

Did Muslim Countries Agree To A Different Version Of Trump’s Gaza Plan? Here’s What We Know

‘Have Never Apologised To BCCI Nor Will I’: Mohsin Naqvi Hits Back At Indian Media Reports

Apple, OpenAI Ask US Judge To Dismiss Musk’s Suit Over AI Competition, App Store Rankings

India Plans Mega Dam To Counter China Water Fears

IHC Allows Underage Girl To Live With Husband But Recommends Steps To Strengthen Child Marriage Laws

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article US mulls supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles US Mulls Supplying Ukraine With Long-range Missiles
Next Article Pakistan repays $500m Eurobond on schedule, reflecting ‘fiscal discipline, stronger economy’ Pakistan Repays $500m Eurobond On Schedule, Reflecting ‘Fiscal Discipline, Stronger Economy’
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Did Muslim countries agree to a different version of Trump’s Gaza plan? Here’s what we know
Did Muslim Countries Agree To A Different Version Of Trump’s Gaza Plan? Here’s What We Know
News World View
‘Have never apologised to BCCI nor will I’: Mohsin Naqvi hits back at Indian media reports
‘Have Never Apologised To BCCI Nor Will I’: Mohsin Naqvi Hits Back At Indian Media Reports
News Sports
Apple, OpenAI ask US judge to dismiss Musk’s suit over AI competition, App Store rankings
Apple, OpenAI Ask US Judge To Dismiss Musk’s Suit Over AI Competition, App Store Rankings
News Science & Tech
India plans mega dam to counter China water fears
India Plans Mega Dam To Counter China Water Fears
News Region